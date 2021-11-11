New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moved down -1.35: Why It’s Important

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] price plunged by -1.35 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on October 27, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS Of $0.30 Up 30%, And $0.31 On A Non-GAAP Basis, Up 35% Compared To The Year-Ago Quarter On Good Loan Growth, Higher PPNR, A Stable Net Interest Margin, And Strong Deposit Growth.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES A $0.17 DIVIDEND PER COMMON SHARE.

A sum of 4631598 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.48M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $12.69 and dropped to a low of $12.39 until finishing in the latest session at $12.43.

The one-year NYCB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.12. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 12.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

NYCB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,621 million, or 64.70% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,532,566, which is approximately -2.81% of the company’s market cap and around 1.96% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,578,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.54 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $213.66 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 16.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 40,175,826 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 25,862,787 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 225,284,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,323,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,904,435 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 17,072,869 shares during the same period.