McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] is 13.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] loss -0.88% or -0.01 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 5243784 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Results.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reported its third quarter (Q3) results for the period ended September 30th, 2021.

We continue to execute our turnaround strategy and have made significant progress both from an operational and a financial perspective (see Tables 1-3 below). We expect this trend to continue with the ongoing production ramp-up from the Froome deposit at the Fox Complex.

It opened the trading session at $1.15, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $1.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MUX points out that the company has recorded -8.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, MUX reached to a volume of 5243784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUX shares is $1.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for MUX stock

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, MUX shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1200, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1981 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at -42.95. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.36.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$404,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McEwen Mining Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUX.

An analysis of insider ownership at McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]

There are presently around $142 million, or 30.70% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,757,013, which is approximately -6.189% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,735,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.38 million in MUX stocks shares; and CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $15.37 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 24.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 28,416,063 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 18,257,194 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 79,728,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,401,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 776,508 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 6,702,564 shares during the same period.