Market cap of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] reaches 12.01M – now what?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.38%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Dyamed Biotech Announce Expanded Long-Term Partnership for New Territories and Products in Southeast Asia.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its long-time partner, Dyamed Biotech Pte Ltd., announce a renewed and expanded long-term partnership for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand for multiple indications using Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® Technology.

Dyamed Biotech Pte Ltd., one of Sonoma’s first international partners, successfully commercializes Dermacyn® Wound Care, Dermacyn® Scarless for Scar Reduction, and Dermacyn® Ezyma Spray for itch relief associated with atopic dermatitis. Dyamed expects to launch Ocucyn® Eye Care and Oracyn® Oral Care in 2022. The Dermacyn® line of products are widely used at many hospitals throughout Singapore and Malaysia.

Over the last 12 months, SNOA stock dropped by -14.63%. The average equity rating for SNOA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.01 million, with 2.09 million shares outstanding and 2.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, SNOA stock reached a trading volume of 5455541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

SNOA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.77.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -37.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.88. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$23,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.00% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 92,167, which is approximately -6.738% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 46,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in SNOA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 41,041 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 11,480 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 155,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,174 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,100 shares during the same period.