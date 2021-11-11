Market cap of Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] reaches 2.40B – now what?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] gained 2.62% or 0.3 points to close at $11.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5484301 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Mirion Technologies Announces Date for Quarterly Earnings Release Conference Call.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR), announced that it will release financial results for Mirion Technologies (TopCo), Ltd for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Friday, November 12, 2021 before the market opens. The company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 am ET to present the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-9208, international callers may use 1-201-493-6784, and request to join the Mirion Technologies earnings call. A webcast will also be available at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events.

It opened the trading session at $11.36, the shares rose to $11.89 and dropped to $11.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MIR points out that the company has recorded 15.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, MIR reached to a volume of 5484301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for MIR stock

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.52 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MIR is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

Mirion Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]

Positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MIR] by around 16,780,942 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 10,128,016 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,010,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,919,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,351,984 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,309,092 shares during the same period.