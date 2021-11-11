Market cap of Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] reaches 4.33B – now what?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] price plunged by -5.68 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Mandiant Named a 2021 Tech Innovator by CRN.

Automated Defense, part of the Mandiant Advantage Platform, sets new standard in managed security operations.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, announced it was named a 2021 Tech Innovator by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The prestigious channel awards program recognizes Mandiant® Automated Defense as a groundbreaking product in the “security management” category.

A sum of 7975626 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Mandiant Inc. shares reached a high of $19.22 and dropped to a low of $17.77 until finishing in the latest session at $17.93.

The one-year MNDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.55.

Guru’s Opinion on Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.48.

MNDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 18.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mandiant Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for MNDT is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, MNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,590 million, or 94.10% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,986,222, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,095,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.38 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $279.84 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 14.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 19,401,028 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 10,145,095 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 170,661,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,208,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,249,536 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,996,982 shares during the same period.