Market cap of Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] reaches 324.36M – now what?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.37%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global application-specific integrated circuit (“ASIC”) chip design company and a manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines, announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021.

Over the last 12 months, EBON stock dropped by -71.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $324.36 million, with 139.21 million shares outstanding and 129.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EBON stock reached a trading volume of 5255339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.07.

EBON Stock Performance Analysis:

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, EBON shares gained by 31.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ebang International Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 12.93% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,060,868, which is approximately 35.388% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,860,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 million in EBON stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.29 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 4.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 9,063,412 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,749,177 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,500,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,312,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,804,134 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 666,481 shares during the same period.