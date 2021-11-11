Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 264.26M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] price plunged by -5.73 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Expands Management Team with Appointment of Kelly Creighton, PhD as Executive Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls.

Seasoned regulatory and manufacturing executive with 20 approved market applications in the US and Europe and 50 regulatory submissions worldwide joins Citius management team.

Strategic expertise in regulatory and chemistry, manufacturing and controls development spans multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, infectious diseases and cell therapy.

A sum of 5235996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.80 until finishing in the latest session at $1.81.

The one-year CTXR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.14. The average equity rating for CTXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

CTXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0256, while it was recorded at 1.9120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0749 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

CTXR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 22.00% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,158,054, which is approximately 0.413% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,652,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.56 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 8,539,520 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 994,200 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 15,881,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,415,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,934,148 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 764,395 shares during the same period.