Market Analysts see Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] traded at a high on 11/10/21, posting a 5.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.51. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Navitas Semiconductor, the Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Year-to-Date Revenues Increased 128%.

New GaNSense™ IC Technology Accelerates Industry Transition to Ultrafast Charging.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9268823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at 8.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.92%.

The market cap for NVTS stock reached $522.54 million, with 25.30 million shares outstanding and 4.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 643.93K shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 9268823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has NVTS stock performed recently?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.63. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 64.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.90 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] managed to generate an average of -$929,824 per employee.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $369 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,454,216, which is approximately 146.842% of the company’s market cap and around 83.60% of the total institutional ownership; COHANZICK MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,446,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.89 million in NVTS stocks shares; and RIVERPARK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $23.89 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly 4681.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 10,362,759 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,264,796 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 6,745,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,373,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,381,022 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,472,643 shares during the same period.