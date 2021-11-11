Market Analysts see Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] plunged by -$7.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $65.92 during the day while it closed the day at $62.94. The company report on November 9, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Metromile, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MILE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE: LMND). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1, or one share of Lemonade for every nineteen shares of Metromile common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $500 million.

Lemonade Inc. stock has also loss -7.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LMND stock has declined by -22.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.60% and lost -48.62% year-on date.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $3.98 billion, with 61.45 million shares outstanding and 39.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 5482833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $77.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.28.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.64, while it was recorded at 69.28 for the last single week of trading, and 90.95 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.72. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.61.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -28.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$215,697 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lemonade Inc. [LMND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lemonade Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to -10.10%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,289 million, or 34.00% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,383, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,029,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.57 million in LMND stocks shares; and SC ISRAEL VENTURE V MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $191.41 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 6,322,583 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 2,891,602 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 27,148,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,362,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,170,324 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 887,854 shares during the same period.