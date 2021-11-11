Market Analysts see Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] price surged by 8.84 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on November 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BMY, EAR, HYZN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB, DCRBU, DCRBW)Class Period: 2/9/2021 – 9/27/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 29, 2021SECURITIES FRAUDTo learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-hyzn/.

A sum of 5642762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Hyzon Motors Inc. shares reached a high of $6.47 and dropped to a low of $5.66 until finishing in the latest session at $6.40.

The one-year HYZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.81. The average equity rating for HYZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on HYZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HYZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, HYZN shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyzon Motors Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.04.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 4.70% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,344,630, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DSAM PARTNERS (LONDON) LTD, holding 709,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in HYZN stocks shares; and SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.51 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 4,183,391 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,816,268 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 42,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,956,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,008,703 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,799,399 shares during the same period.