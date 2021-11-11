Market Analysts see Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] slipped around -9.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.40 at the close of the session, down -11.49%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Cassava Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $9.6 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period in 2020. Net cash used in operations was $22.2 million during the first nine months of 2021. Net cash use for operations for full-year 2021 is expected to be approximately $25 to $30 million, up from previous guidance of $20 to $25 million due to a significant prepayment made to a contract research organization for our Phase 3 clinical program with simufilam. An additional $22.0 million was used during the third quarter of 2021 for an all-cash purchase of an office complex in Austin, Texas, which will serve as the Company’s future corporate headquarters. Cash and cash equivalents were $241.5 million as of September 30, 2021, with no debt.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2021.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock is now 917.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAVA Stock saw the intraday high of $77.3699 and lowest of $68.161 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.16, which means current price is +923.60% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 5280262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $159.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 9.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.49. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 33.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 595.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.75, while it was recorded at 82.52 for the last single week of trading, and 62.75 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 60.30 and a Current Ratio set at 60.30.

Earnings analysis for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $791 million, or 28.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,603,878, which is approximately 6.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,826,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.74 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.37 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 26.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,040,175 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 1,580,725 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,775,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,396,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 631,815 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 644,372 shares during the same period.