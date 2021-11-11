Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] Revenue clocked in at $6.45 billion, down -3.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE: JXN] jumped around 3.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.42 at the close of the session, up 10.98%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Jackson Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Key Highlights.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, JXN reached a trading volume of 5088804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jackson Financial Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

How has JXN stock performed recently?

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN], while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading.

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.94. Jackson Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.95.

Return on Total Capital for JXN is now -23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.96. Additionally, JXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] managed to generate an average of -$563,276 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]

120 institutional holders increased their position in Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE:JXN] by around 10,636,792 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 75,637 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 958,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,670,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JXN stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,603,780 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 36,116 shares during the same period.