iFresh Inc. [IFMK] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.09%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that iFresh Partners with Tmall Global to Enter Cross-border Trade E-commerce Market in China.

iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced it has entered into a Master Product Supply Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited (“Tmall Global”). This Agreement establishes a cross-border trade partnership, enabling iFresh to sell American food and products to China via Tmall Global’s cross-border e-commerce platform. Now it is formally launched on the cross-border e-commerce platform.

Since its launch in 2014, Tmall Global has become a leading Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace in China, owned by one of the world’s largest retailers and e-commerce giants, Alibaba. Tmall Global’s platform brings dedicated cross-border sellers and established brands with high-demand products to the Chinese market.

Over the last 12 months, IFMK stock rose by 55.73%.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.06 million, with 30.23 million shares outstanding and 9.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.27K shares, IFMK stock reached a trading volume of 91069610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iFresh Inc. [IFMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for iFresh Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

IFMK Stock Performance Analysis:

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.09. With this latest performance, IFMK shares gained by 35.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9784, while it was recorded at 0.9321 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2934 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iFresh Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iFresh Inc. [IFMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.82. iFresh Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.26.

Return on Total Capital for IFMK is now -15.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.59. Additionally, IFMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] managed to generate an average of -$25,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.iFresh Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of IFMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFMK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 238,786, which is approximately -31.357% of the company’s market cap and around 72.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 164,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in IFMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in IFMK stock with ownership of nearly 27.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iFresh Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK] by around 90,596 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 160,357 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 464,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFMK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,014 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,006 shares during the same period.