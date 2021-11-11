Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is -36.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] gained 0.96% or 0.05 points to close at $5.25 with a heavy trading volume of 5062624 shares. The company report on November 10, 2021 that IR.INC & VID Conferences Present Virtual Investor Day V – December 6 – 8 2021.

Rob McEwen – Chief Owner & Chairman – McEwen Mining Inc.

It opened the trading session at $5.36, the shares rose to $5.505 and dropped to $5.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSM points out that the company has recorded -13.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 5062624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for FSM stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 22.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $405 million, or 27.34% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 31,675,311, which is approximately 56.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,346,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.82 million in FSM stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $22.81 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 26,145,266 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,701,622 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 42,286,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,133,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,976,778 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,068,363 shares during the same period.