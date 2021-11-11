For CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] closed the trading session at $9.42 on 11/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.25, while the highest price level was $9.97. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Agreement with CommScope.

Visitors to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls will have access to CommScope’s latest state-of-the-art technology to further enhance their experiences.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced it has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement with global network infrastructure provider CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM). Per terms of the agreement, CommScope will receive certain intellectual property rights, entitlements and advertising benefits at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Village”), and will integrate its state-of-the-art technology to help immerse guests and provide them with a one-of-a-kind experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.70 percent and weekly performance of -18.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 5204579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on COMM stock. On April 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COMM shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COMM stock trade performance evaluation

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.44. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.08 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.37 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 10.08%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,842 million, or 93.50% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,883,071, which is approximately 5.826% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,779,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.17 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $154.99 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 25,197,974 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 28,844,156 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 141,541,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,583,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,855,252 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,132 shares during the same period.