Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Is Currently 14.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] traded at a high on 11/09/21, posting a 14.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $166.27. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Five9 Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 38% to a Record $154.3 Million.

51% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5246887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Five9 Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for FIVN stock reached $11.67 billion, with 67.29 million shares outstanding and 67.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, FIVN reached a trading volume of 5246887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five9 Inc. [FIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $200.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $190 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 68.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 361.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has FIVN stock performed recently?

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, FIVN shares gained by 18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.08, while it was recorded at 154.12 for the last single week of trading, and 172.73 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.54 and a Gross Margin at +57.42. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.69.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.99. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$27,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five9 Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

There are presently around $11,105 million, or 90.90% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,787,656, which is approximately -0.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,387,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $579.14 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly -17.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 9,714,016 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 8,326,204 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 48,747,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,787,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,571 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,409,805 shares during the same period.