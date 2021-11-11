Evercore ISI slashes price target on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] – find out why.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] price plunged by -7.14 percent to reach at -$0.67. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Clean Energy Reports 104.2 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $86.1 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2021.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Volumes have increased as the economy continues to open and as we see more Amazon trucks fueling across our network. I look forward to seeing my daily reports that show such a big fleet utilizing our network and conducting their transportation in the cleanest way we believe possible. We’re also moving into the marine sector with our new customer Pasha and its brand-new LNG ships, which we expect to be an important and significant improvement to their carbon profile. Our expansion into owning and developing dairy RNG production projects made solid progress with our JV’s. Between the demand side growth with new large fleets like Amazon, and our investment in additional RNG supply beginning to see momentum, our team is executing on all cylinders to be the continued leader in providing low carbon solutions for customers.”.

A sum of 4335181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.52M shares. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares reached a high of $9.37 and dropped to a low of $8.62 until finishing in the latest session at $8.72.

The one-year CLNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.4. The average equity rating for CLNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 121.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

CLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

CLNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $780 million, or 40.50% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,779,530, which is approximately 17.493% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,429,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.38 million in CLNE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $80.01 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -18.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 23,946,811 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,215,371 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 54,245,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,407,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,195 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,316,609 shares during the same period.