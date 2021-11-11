Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Is Currently 6.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.96%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company operates two silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato state and has recently suspended operations at the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “Since our Q2 reporting, our operating costs have decreased to levels that are closer to our 2021 guidance. We continued to withhold metals sales in Q3, which has dampened our financial performance and Q3 earnings. At quarter end, we held over 1 million ounces of silver and 1,200 ounces of gold bullion. We expect to sell this inventory in the coming months, which will ensure a strong finish to the year.”.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock rose by 51.65%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.49. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $898.16 million, with 194.93 million shares outstanding and 169.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 5286707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 52.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.96. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 26.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

EXK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $241 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,801,086, which is approximately -7.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,115,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.24 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $26.5 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 25.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 5,399,464 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,794,040 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,457,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,650,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,066 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,165 shares during the same period.