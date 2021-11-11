Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell -37.32% so far this year. What now?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] traded at a low on 11/09/21, posting a -3.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.88. The company report on November 9, 2021 that ElectraMeccanica Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, in conjunction with its Quarterly Report on Form 6-K filed.

Recent Company Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5094358 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at 6.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.33%.

The market cap for SOLO stock reached $455.63 million, with 112.96 million shares outstanding and 98.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, SOLO reached a trading volume of 5094358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLO shares is $8.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 455.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has SOLO stock performed recently?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4786.19 and a Gross Margin at -305.11. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11089.64.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -39.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$529,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.40 and a Current Ratio set at 45.50.

Earnings analysis for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

Insider trade positions for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

There are presently around $59 million, or 13.80% of SOLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLO stocks are: INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT DEUTSCHLAND GMBH with ownership of 7,576,842, which is approximately 7.631% of the company’s market cap and around 14.35% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,628,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.32 million in SOLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.44 million in SOLO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 3,773,413 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,413,309 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 7,085,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,272,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,659,510 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,973,582 shares during the same period.