Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Revenue clocked in at $12.18 billion, down -20.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] closed the trading session at $10.08 on 11/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.06, while the highest price level was $10.2805. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On November 2, 2021, Credit Suisse declared coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

ETN Ticker.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.85 percent and weekly performance of -6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, CS reached to a volume of 7243107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 163.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.23.

CS stock trade performance evaluation

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.09 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.72. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 646.16. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of $54,726 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $880 million, or 4.10% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29,037,149, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 5,264,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.06 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $46.45 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 49,416,904 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 10,917,324 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 26,994,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,328,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,629,035 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,638,461 shares during the same period.