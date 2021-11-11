Centene Corporation [CNC] Stock trading around $75.06 per share: What’s Next?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $75.06 on 11/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.32, while the highest price level was $75.83. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Centene To Present At Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced it will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference, to be held November 17-18, 2021.

Centene will participate in a virtual format on Wednesday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A simultaneous live audio webcast is available at: https://wolferesearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4IlE68prTh6_g7eS7HhHgA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.04 percent and weekly performance of 1.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 4131271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.82, while it was recorded at 74.37 for the last single week of trading, and 66.25 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 9.51%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,834 million, or 95.20% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.05 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 44,940,590 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 36,998,111 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 462,081,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 544,020,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,481,083 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,465,769 shares during the same period.