Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Stock trading around $2.19 per share: What’s Next?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.22 during the day while it closed the day at $2.19. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary Gresham Worldwide Books Orders Totaling Approximately $15.2 Million During the Last Two Quarters.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”), booked orders for over $15.3 million in the two quarters ended September 30, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005331/en/.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DPW stock has declined by -17.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.67% and lost -49.66% year-on date.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $125.84 million, with 50.85 million shares outstanding and 49.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 5119611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

DPW stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 11.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,230,322, which is approximately 643.005% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,019,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in DPW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.97 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 484.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 2,983,250 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,210,810 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,275,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,469,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 433,737 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 506,856 shares during the same period.