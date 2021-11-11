ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] Revenue clocked in at $313.10 million, down -63.37% YTD: What’s Next?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] gained 32.32% or 0.96 points to close at $3.93 with a heavy trading volume of 29581105 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that ATI Physical Therapy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

ATI Physical Therapy – (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“In October, we previewed select third quarter results and revised 2021 guidance,” said Jack Larsen, Executive Chairman of ATI Physical Therapy. “During the quarter, we implemented targeted measures to re-engage our clinical team and saw improved existing therapist retention and acceleration of new hire adds with clinical FTE increasing from 2,321 in July 2021 to 2,412 in September 2021. Through it all, our nationwide team remained focused on our mission to deliver high quality care and service to our customers as reflected in our Net Promotor Score of 73 and Google Star Rating of 4.9 for the quarter.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.01, the shares rose to $4.40 and dropped to $2.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATIP points out that the company has recorded -60.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ATIP reached to a volume of 29581105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATIP shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for ATIP stock

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.52. With this latest performance, ATIP shares gained by 13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]

There are presently around $509 million, or 97.30% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 115,830,665, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 16,025,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.59 million in ATIP stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.5 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly 615.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 151,617,793 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 17,385,402 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,276,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,279,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,299,671 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,928,234 shares during the same period.