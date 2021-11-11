American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 1.37% or 1.14 points to close at $84.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4204429 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that AEP Highlights Planned Capital Investments In Renewables And Energy Grid, Reaffirms Operating Earnings Growth Rate Of 5% To 7%.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) plans to invest in its regulated businesses and renewable generation as it continues to transform and build a cleaner, more modern energy system. The company announced its 2022 operating earnings (earnings excluding special items) guidance range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share, reflecting its projected annual operating earnings growth rate of 5% to 7%. AEP has met or exceeded its earnings per share guidance every year for more than a decade. AEP management will discuss the company’s strategy and financial growth plans during the annual Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference, Nov. 7-9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Operating earnings could differ from those prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for matters such as impairments, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. AEP is unable to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be recorded for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for earnings guidance.

It opened the trading session at $83.55, the shares rose to $84.3174 and dropped to $83.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded -2.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 4204429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $96.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Edward Jones raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AEP stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEP shares from 90 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.80, while it was recorded at 84.01 for the last single week of trading, and 84.98 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.76.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.95. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $131,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $31,687 million, or 74.30% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,511,648, which is approximately 0.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,550,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 27,945,060 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 23,581,792 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 324,893,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,420,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,819,461 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,674 shares during the same period.