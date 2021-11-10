Yalla Group Limited [YALA] fell -40.54% so far this year. What now?

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] closed the trading session at $8.52 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.98, while the highest price level was $9.66. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Yalla Group Announces Appointment of Independent Director.

Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced that Mr. Saeed Al Hamli, former Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Egypt, has been appointed as an independent director to the board of directors (the “Board”), effective November 7th, 2021. Mr. Al Hamli will serve as a member of audit committee.

Mr. Al Hamli is an accomplished telecommunications executive with excellent leadership skills and extensive experience navigating challenging environments. He had held leading positions in Etisalat Group, a multinational Emirati-based telecommunications services provider, as CEO of Etisalat Egypt, and CEO of Etisalat Afghanistan. He was one of the early founders of Thuraya Satellite Telecommunications in 1997 and served in Thuraya in many roles, including Chief Commercial Officer. He is also the founder and CEO of Seattle Project Management Services, a service provider that embraces new technology trends by investing in and partnering with leading technology companies. Mr. Al Hamli received an Executive MBA from American University of Sharjah (AUS) in 2003 and a BSC in Electrical Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) in 1991.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.54 percent and weekly performance of 28.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, YALA reached to a volume of 9722350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yalla Group Limited [YALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

YALA stock trade performance evaluation

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, YALA shares gained by 14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 3,159,578 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,577,113 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 988,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,725,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,955 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,356,310 shares during the same period.