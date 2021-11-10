why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.84

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] jumped around 1.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.79 at the close of the session, up 10.44%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Business Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021.

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now -67.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $21.16 and lowest of $18.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.40, which means current price is +30.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 19366107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $28.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $19.30, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 18.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.69 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KE Holdings Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 20.61%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $5,172 million, or 33.50% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 81,172,983, which is approximately -22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,836,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.39 million in BEKE stocks shares; and TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $293.48 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 77.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 64,213,294 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 58,908,037 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 165,519,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,640,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,558,018 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,599,101 shares during the same period.