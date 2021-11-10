why Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] jumped around 1.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.75 at the close of the session, up 38.55%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Katapult Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:.

Katapult Holdings Inc. stock is now -54.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KPLT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.05 and lowest of $4.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.65, which means current price is +85.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, KPLT reached a trading volume of 66968725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPLT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Katapult Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KPLT in the course of the last twelve months was 85.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

How has KPLT stock performed recently?

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.10. With this latest performance, KPLT shares gained by 18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KPLT is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] managed to generate an average of -$15,963,549 per employee.Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]

There are presently around $135 million, or 42.50% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT with ownership of 5,678,782, which is approximately 12.176% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.75 million in KPLT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.47 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 33.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 17,609,676 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,503,857 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,452,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,566,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,947,120 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,664,218 shares during the same period.