why Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] gained 13.08% on the last trading session, reaching $5.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Innoviz Perception Solution Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE Platform.

Innoviz Joins NVIDIA’s DRIVE Ecosystem of Partners Working Toward Development of Autonomous Vehicles.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced its advanced perception solution is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. represents 125.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $729.82 million with the latest information. INVZ stock price has been found in the range of $5.11 to $5.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 753.01K shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 12612871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 429.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.77. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$3,656 per employee.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]

There are presently around $109 million, or 16.90% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,000,000, which is approximately 1443.445% of the company’s market cap and around 2.45% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 million in INVZ stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $9.04 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 128.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 18,935,077 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,158,757 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,884,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,978,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,969,894 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,846 shares during the same period.