why DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.75

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] gained 1.83% on the last trading session, reaching $7.79 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2021.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:.

November 9-11: Nareit’s, REITWorld: 2021 Annual Winter Gathering.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. represents 479.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.72 billion with the latest information. DBRG stock price has been found in the range of $7.68 to $7.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 6706036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 51.18.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.06. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBRG.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $3,368 million, or 89.40% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,967,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.09 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $187.34 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 45,390,602 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 24,320,902 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 362,605,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,316,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,181,384 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,306,506 shares during the same period.