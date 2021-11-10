Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] fell -41.09% so far this year. What now?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] loss -20.30% or -0.8 points to close at $3.14 with a heavy trading volume of 7652160 shares. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Westport Fuel Systems Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“WFS”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

It opened the trading session at $3.35, the shares rose to $3.38 and dropped to $3.0711, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPRT points out that the company has recorded -39.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, WPRT reached to a volume of 7652160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for WPRT stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.91. With this latest performance, WPRT shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +13.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.35. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of -$7,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

There are presently around $143 million, or 33.68% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,832,047, which is approximately 24.334% of the company’s market cap and around 13.14% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 3,794,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.91 million in WPRT stocks shares; and BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $10.37 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly 3.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 15,561,434 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 9,118,051 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,881,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,560,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,993,185 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,803,722 shares during the same period.