Wells Fargo slashes price target on Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] – find out why.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] loss -3.93% or -1.15 points to close at $28.10 with a heavy trading volume of 8768212 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Ping Identity to Host Virtual Investor Day.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it will host its virtual investor day on December 1, 2021. Details for the event are as follows (times listed in ET):.

Ping Identity 2021 Virtual Investor Day.

It opened the trading session at $27.605, the shares rose to $28.50 and dropped to $27.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PING points out that the company has recorded 21.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 892.42K shares, PING reached to a volume of 8768212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $35.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PING stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 63.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for PING stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, PING shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.46, while it was recorded at 28.39 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.25 and a Gross Margin at +65.02. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.88.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.60. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$11,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

There are presently around $2,076 million, or 82.20% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 26,735,350, which is approximately -30.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,461,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.36 million in PING stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $124.74 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 30.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 14,063,262 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 15,712,492 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,103,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,878,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,697,237 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,604 shares during the same period.