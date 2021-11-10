Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.70%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Ballard Reports Q3 2021 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“We continue to see a significant shift in sentiment and sense of urgency by political leaders, industry, consumers, and the investment community to address our climate crisis,” said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “As global political and business leaders meet in Glasgow at COP26, we see growing action by policymakers and corporations to decarbonize energy, industry and mobility, with hydrogen identified as a key enabler to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. With 39 countries covered by government-backed hydrogen strategies, we are also encouraged with the $9 billion of fresh commitments to support hydrogen adoption in the United States.”.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock rose by 4.64%. The one-year Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.96. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.18 billion, with 297.57 million shares outstanding and 241.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 9794649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 22.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 18.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

BLDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,484 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,496,749, which is approximately 5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,784,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.87 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $61.7 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 19,306,255 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 27,476,929 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 29,964,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,747,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,563,938 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,507,788 shares during the same period.