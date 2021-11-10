Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sabre Corporation [SABR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] closed the trading session at $10.29 on 11/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.94, while the highest price level was $10.43. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Hotel Keihan Chain selects Sabre as its new technology partner to expand its global footprint and aid tourism industry recovery in Japan.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, announced a new strategic partnership with Osaka-headquartered Hotel Keihan Chain to enable the hospitality chain to grow its geographic reach as it focuses on creating increased tourism opportunities within Japan.

With this agreement, Hotel Keihan will be linked to hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally through the Global Distribution System (GDS) connectivity solutions powered by Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ innovative SynXis platform, enabling the group to increase bookings domestically, regionally and globally as industry recovery gains momentum.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.39 percent and weekly performance of -4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 10681645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,350.39. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,332.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$169,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,672 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,731,623, which is approximately 1.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,454,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.5 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT DEUTSCHLAND GMBH, currently with $191.75 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 45,595,833 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 36,745,770 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 274,531,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,873,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,257,358 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,702,782 shares during the same period.