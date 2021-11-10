Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces 2030 Targets for Net-Zero Financed Emissions Commitment.

2030 targets announcement follows Morgan Stanley’s commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050, the first among large U.S. banks.

Progress builds on Firm’s leadership in the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA).

A sum of 8736064 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.00M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $100.31 and dropped to a low of $98.28 until finishing in the latest session at $99.71.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.23. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $112.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $108 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. On September 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 62.04.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.48, while it was recorded at 100.41 for the last single week of trading, and 90.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.80%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155,952 million, or 66.50% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 129,694,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.93 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.03 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 53,431,954 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 78,171,006 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,432,448,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,051,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,136,812 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,690,007 shares during the same period.