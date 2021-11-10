Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Is Currently 14.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] jumped around 1.73 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, up 14.42%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Vuzix to Participate in 12th Annual Augmented World Expo USA Event.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the 12th Annual Augmented World Expo USA Event, which is being held November 9-11 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

AWE is the world’s largest conference and expo for professionals focused on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Wearable Technology. At this event, Vuzix will be showcasing its M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses via a work instruction demo and highlighting various healthcare and video streaming solutions, as well as displaying an extensive array of mounting options. Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to stop by Booth #725 to learn more about the Company’s products and see them in action.

Vuzix Corporation stock is now 51.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VUZI Stock saw the intraday high of $14.30 and lowest of $12.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +67.64% above from all time high which was touched on 04/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, VUZI reached a trading volume of 10633970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

How has VUZI stock performed recently?

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 41.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.80 and a Current Ratio set at 48.30.

Earnings analysis for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

There are presently around $278 million, or 43.20% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,322,093, which is approximately 107.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,889,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.67 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.28 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 19.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 7,483,577 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,171,686 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,549,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,204,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,367,846 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,751 shares during the same period.