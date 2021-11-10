Volta Inc. [VLTA] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $11

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] gained 19.11% on the last trading session, reaching $11.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Topgolf Partners With Volta to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to Select Properties.

New stations are supporting superior guest experiences at Topgolf venues across the country.

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, announced a partnership with Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, to add electric charging stations to additional venues across the country. Charging stations have already been installed at select venues in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Oregon and Texas, with additional locations planned across Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Volta Inc. represents 176.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.77 billion with the latest information. VLTA stock price has been found in the range of $10.06 to $11.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 10994725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.01.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.63. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 42.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $199 million, or 15.30% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,734,444, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,642,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.43 million in VLTA stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14.81 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly -22.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 7,486,361 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,229,699 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,056,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,772,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,096,276 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,843,723 shares during the same period.