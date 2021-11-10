USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS] is 4.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

USHG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: HUGS] gained 6.42% or 0.63 points to close at $10.44 with a heavy trading volume of 15495437 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. to Be Cornerstone Partner Alongside Panera Brands IPO.

Panera Brands will pursue a traditional IPO with Mr. Meyer and USHG Acquisition Corp. as key partners.

Mr. Meyer to become Lead Independent Director of Panera Brands Board.

It opened the trading session at $10.715, the shares rose to $10.94 and dropped to $10.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUGS points out that the company has recorded 5.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.40K shares, HUGS reached to a volume of 15495437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, HUGS shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.00 for USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading.

55 institutional holders increased their position in USHG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:HUGS] by around 10,168,880 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 240,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,408,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUGS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,168,880 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.