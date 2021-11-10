Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell -28.44% so far this year. What now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.53 at the close of the session, down -3.82%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Common Stock.

Underwritten Public Offering Resulted in Total Gross Proceeds of $17.25 Million.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -28.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMBR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.56 and lowest of $0.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +4.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 6389816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has TMBR stock performed recently?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.54. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.64 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8138, while it was recorded at 0.5525 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3007 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Insider trade positions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 997,328, which is approximately 1045.985% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 163,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $63000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 1,523,362 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 233,690 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 48,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,805,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,435 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 208,921 shares during the same period.