Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Revenue clocked in at $24.79 billion, up 56.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $26.25 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.975, while the highest price level was $26.56. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Suncor Energy reports third quarter 2021 results.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), specifically International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company’s Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (funds from operations, operating earnings (loss) and free funds flow) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.’s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

“In the third quarter of 2021, Suncor generated funds from operations of $2.6 billion, underpinned by strong results from the Refining & Marketing business and including the significant planned turnaround at Oil Sands Base,” said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. “Since the start of 2021, we have returned $2.6 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and have reduced net debt by $3.1 billion, demonstrating significant progress towards fortifying our balance sheet and meeting our capital allocation targets for the year.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.44 percent and weekly performance of 1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, SU reached to a volume of 5896928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 40.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.

There are presently around $23,580 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 75,264,509, which is approximately -1.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 56,296,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in SU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.41 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 34.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 68,696,041 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 76,068,652 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 753,523,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 898,288,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,279,371 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 8,435,899 shares during the same period.