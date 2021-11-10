RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Visa Inc. [V] – find out why.

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.78%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Visa’s Cybersource and IATA Help Airlines Take Off With New Efficiencies Through IATA Financial Gateway.

Hundreds of airlines now have access to the leading Cybersource global payment management platform through the International Air Transport Association’s Financial Gateway.

As the airline industry works to bring customers back on board, it is simultaneously challenged with protecting passengers, brand and revenue. To expedite takeoff, Visa’s (NYSE: V) global payment and fraud management platform, Cybersource, announced it has joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Financial Gateway to help airlines streamline commerce and payment efficiencies, manage fraud, maximize revenue and innovate at a faster pace. As part of IATA’s Financial Gateway (IFG), Cybersource’s global capabilities are now available as a pre-integrated, secured digital acceptance tool to IATA’s 290+ airline members.

Over the last 12 months, V stock rose by 11.09%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.94. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $451.87 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.09M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 13395585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $275.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $286 to $263. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $282 to $280, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 52.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.46, while it was recorded at 212.64 for the last single week of trading, and 225.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.58 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.07.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.81. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

V Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 17.97%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $352,718 million, or 96.50% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,191,304, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,221,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.39 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $18.19 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -1.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,610 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 47,110,448 shares. Additionally, 1,170 investors decreased positions by around 51,322,803 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 1,501,267,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,599,700,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,914,868 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,664,431 shares during the same period.