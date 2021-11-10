RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on CSX Corporation [CSX] – find out why.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.47 at the close of the session, up 0.17%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Baird Global Industrial Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer James M. Foote will address the Baird 51st Annual Global Industrial Conference virtually on Thursday, November 11 at 10:50 am Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

CSX Corporation stock is now 17.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $35.76 and lowest of $35.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.45, which means current price is +28.04% above from all time high which was touched on 10/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 10691277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $37.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.67, while it was recorded at 35.54 for the last single week of trading, and 32.24 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.30%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $58,685 million, or 76.60% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186,291,657, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 182,870,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.05 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

605 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 82,209,561 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 119,222,941 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 1,453,057,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,654,490,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,180,559 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 15,014,147 shares during the same period.