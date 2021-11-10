Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] is -46.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: QUBT] traded at a high on 11/09/21, posting a 22.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.52. The company report on November 9, 2021 that QCI Qatalyst Selected by BMW Group and Amazon Web Services as a Finalist in the Quantum Computing Challenge.

Quantum optimization provides deep insights for critical industrial application.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, announced that its Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software was selected as one of three finalists for the second and final round of the BMW Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Quantum Computing Challenge for the Vehicle Sensor Placement use case.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30286440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quantum Computing Inc. stands at 12.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.62%.

The market cap for QUBT stock reached $215.52 million, with 29.06 million shares outstanding and 20.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 250.14K shares, QUBT reached a trading volume of 30286440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has QUBT stock performed recently?

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.17. With this latest performance, QUBT shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QUBT is now -253.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -417.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -417.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -318.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, QUBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] managed to generate an average of -$1,236,714 per employee.Quantum Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Insider trade positions for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.20% of QUBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP with ownership of 10,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.79% of the total institutional ownership; CUTLER GROUP LP, holding 6,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in QUBT stocks shares; and MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV, currently with $14000.0 in QUBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum Computing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ:QUBT] by around 17,957 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUBT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,957 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.