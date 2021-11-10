People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Is Currently -1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] traded at a low on 11/09/21, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.90. The company report on November 5, 2021 that People’s United Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting Date.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBCT), the holding company for People’s United Bank, N.A., announced that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The close of business on November 16, 2021, has been set as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting.

The Company has rescheduled the 2021 Annual Meeting in order to comply with NASDAQ corporate governance requirements. The 2021 Annual Meeting had been delayed due to the pending merger of the Company with M&T Bank Corporation (the “Merger”). If all closing conditions for the completion of the Merger, including receipt of approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, are satisfied or waived prior to December 16, 2021, the 2021 Annual Meeting will not be held.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6304242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of People’s United Financial Inc. stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for PBCT stock reached $7.63 billion, with 421.10 million shares outstanding and 418.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, PBCT reached a trading volume of 6304242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $18.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95.

How has PBCT stock performed recently?

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Total Capital for PBCT is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.93. Additionally, PBCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] managed to generate an average of $36,679 per employee.

Earnings analysis for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, People’s United Financial Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

Insider trade positions for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

There are presently around $5,458 million, or 73.00% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 47,806,775, which is approximately -16.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,848,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $838.59 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $625.96 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -0.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 32,424,362 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 32,194,707 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 240,319,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,938,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,176,399 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,180,429 shares during the same period.