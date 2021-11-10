Paysafe Limited [PSFE] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $9

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] slipped around -0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.64 at the close of the session, down -3.78%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Paysafe Using AWS to Deliver Fast and Innovative Services for Digital Wallet Customers.

Leading specialized payments platform announces migration of its Digital Wallet services to the AWS Cloud.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announces the latest milestone in its strategy to become a fully cloud-based payments provider with the migration of its digital wallets, Skrill and NETELLER, and all associated business services to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The completion of the Digital Wallets cloud migration is part of a global multi-year agreement with AWS that supports Paysafe’s cloud strategy.

Paysafe Limited stock is now -49.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSFE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.01 and lowest of $7.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.57, which means current price is +10.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 8980643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, PSFE shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.92, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $3,026 million, or 54.20% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately -23.072% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 54,044,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.9 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $382.0 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 37,610,141 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 63,066,953 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 295,429,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,106,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,331,202 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 17,535,590 shares during the same period.