Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Stock trading around $21.09 per share: What’s Next?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] price surged by 1.30 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Nielsen Reports 3rd Quarter 2021 Results.

– Revenues increased 5.5% to $882 million on a reported basis, 5.1% on a constant currency basis & 6.6% organic.

– Net income per share of $0.32 (diluted, from continuing operations); Adjusted EPS of $0.45.

A sum of 7521702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. Nielsen Holdings plc shares reached a high of $21.22 and dropped to a low of $20.79 until finishing in the latest session at $21.09.

The one-year NLSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.66. The average equity rating for NLSN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.07, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nielsen Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NLSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nielsen Holdings plc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,487 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,110,612, which is approximately 0.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.48 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $682.21 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 19,395,767 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 29,951,858 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 305,670,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,018,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,539,452 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,417,422 shares during the same period.