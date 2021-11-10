New Street lifts Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.82 during the day while it closed the day at $11.60. The company report on November 9, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. – VIPS.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (“Vipshop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIPS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, and certain of their officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock has also gained 1.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIPS stock has declined by -33.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.88% and lost -58.73% year-on date.

The market cap for VIPS stock reached $8.01 billion, with 685.71 million shares outstanding and 436.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.73M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 5726632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $20.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.75 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 17.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.71. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $113,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 10.58%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,833 million, or 62.50% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,688,745, which is approximately 16.952% of the company’s market cap and around 7.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,674,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.82 million in VIPS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $159.44 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 23.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 101,748,662 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 100,671,430 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 128,019,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,439,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,966,814 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 34,667,888 shares during the same period.