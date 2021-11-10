New Relic Inc. [NEWR] is 92.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] traded at a high on 11/09/21, posting a 38.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $125.97. The company report on November 8, 2021 that New Relic Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Second quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $196 million.

Quarterly GAAP operating loss of $(47.0) million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $(6.4) million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6486408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Relic Inc. stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $8.04 billion, with 63.34 million shares outstanding and 51.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 484.11K shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 6486408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $89 to $76, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 252.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has NEWR stock performed recently?

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.99. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 69.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.77 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.34, while it was recorded at 94.91 for the last single week of trading, and 69.43 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.50 and a Gross Margin at +72.81. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.85.

Return on Total Capital for NEWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.93. Additionally, NEWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] managed to generate an average of -$88,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Relic Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]

There are presently around $7,041 million, or 88.10% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,259,021, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,220,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.67 million in NEWR stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $629.85 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Relic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 4,522,757 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 4,318,797 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 47,054,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,896,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,950 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,950 shares during the same period.