Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Is Currently -10.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.50 at the close of the session, down -10.39%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that MindMed Appoints Dr. Maria Oquendo to its Scientific Advisory Board.

– Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria A. Oquendo, M.D., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Oquendo is Ruth Meltzer Professor and Chairman of Psychiatry at University of Pennsylvania and Psychiatrist-in-Chief at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. A summa cum laude graduate of Tufts University, she attended Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. She completed residency at the Payne Whitney Clinic of New York Hospital Cornell. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in medicine.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is now -18.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNMD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.8282 and lowest of $2.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.77, which means current price is +21.95% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 11895148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.17

How has MNMD stock performed recently?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, MNMD shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

Insider trade positions for Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]

There are presently around $111 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,681,997, which is approximately 6.36% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,474,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.48 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.57 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 21,392,133 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 186,510 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 18,286,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,864,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,003,937 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 42,691 shares during the same period.