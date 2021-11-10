Maxim Group slashes price target on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] – find out why.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] closed the trading session at $5.96 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.85, while the highest price level was $6.15. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Nano Dimension Announces New DragonFly IV 3D-Printer and FLIGHT Software Package.

Creates Breakthrough in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DragonFly IV enables manufacturing of new classes of High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 6803514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 386.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 89.80 and a Current Ratio set at 90.10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $314 million, or 23.20% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,372,053, which is approximately 26.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,950,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.5 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.78 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 59.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 15,205,375 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,600,168 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 27,798,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,604,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,070,776 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,615 shares during the same period.