Market cap of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] reaches 2.15B – now what?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] traded at a low on 11/09/21, posting a -0.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.31. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Performance Supported By Spread Tightening in High Coupon RMBS.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8369382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Two Harbors Investment Corp. stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.67%.

The market cap for TWO stock reached $2.15 billion, with 273.72 million shares outstanding and 272.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 8369382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

How has TWO stock performed recently?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.52. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.03.

Earnings analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

There are presently around $1,311 million, or 59.00% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,017,806, which is approximately 11.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,956,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.72 million in TWO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $63.67 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 30,191,992 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 12,606,938 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 164,975,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,774,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,197,541 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,350,917 shares during the same period.